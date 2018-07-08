Drake Takes Shots At Kanye West And Pusha T [Video]

Drake may have not released the diss track that he wanted to, but that doesn’t mean he won’t throw a few random shots at Pusha T and Kanye West.

Drizzy took to the booth to do a freestyle for Link Up TV and casually took slight aim at Pusha and Ye. Drake dipped into his island bag fresh off of his album, ‘Scorpion’ debuting at number 1 on Billboard’s 200.

Peep the 6 god’s “Behind Barz” freestyle below..

Drake Takes Shots At Kanye West And Pusha T

