CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Drake Takes Shots At Kanye West And Pusha T [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Drake may have not released the diss track that he wanted to, but that doesn’t mean he won’t throw a few random shots at Pusha T and Kanye West.

Drizzy took to the booth to do a freestyle for Link Up TV and casually took slight aim at Pusha and Ye. Drake dipped into his island bag fresh off of his album, ‘Scorpion’ debuting at number 1 on Billboard’s 200.

Peep the 6 god’s “Behind Barz” freestyle below..

Drake Takes Shots At Kanye West And Pusha T [Video] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 4 days ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close