Stream: Meek Mill Drops 4 Song EP “LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER”

Meek Mill releases a 4 song EP titled Legends Of The Summer, with features from Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, PNB Rock, and Miguel.

This is the first project we’ve gotten from Meek Mill since his prison stint, and also features the track he performed at the BET Awards “Stay Woke“.

Stream the project below and let us know on social which song you are feeling the most!

