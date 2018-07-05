Stream: Meek Mill Drops 4 Song EP “LEGENDS OF THE SUMMER”

1 reads Leave a comment
Meek Mill releases a 4 song EP titled Legends Of The Summer, with features from Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, PNB Rock, and Miguel.
This is the first project we’ve gotten from Meek Mill since his prison stint, and also features the track he performed at the BET Awards “Stay Woke“.
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends
1. Everyone’s a friend of Meek’s these days.1 of 15
2. Governor Tom Wolf loves him some Meek.2 of 15
3. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a new member of the Meek club.3 of 15
4. Philly Bols stick together.4 of 15
5. Even Hov is for the kid.5 of 15
6. When Philly and Harlem meet.6 of 15
7. T.I. has always showed love.7 of 15
8. Savage.8 of 15
9. MMG 4 Life.9 of 15
10. You can be sure that money will be thrown when Meek and Yo Gotti link up.10 of 15
11. Thugga is the homie.11 of 15
12. Who isn’t friends with 2 Chainz?12 of 15
13. Bad boys of social media.13 of 15
14. You can always count on French to holla “Free Meek”.14 of 15
15. Big Sean always shows respect.15 of 15
