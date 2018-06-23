Will Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Be a Double Album?

Via | HipHopDX

TORONTO, CANADA – Days after Drake previewed the release of Scorpion on Instagram with a bloody photo of hockey player Tie Domi, billboards for the project started popping up in Toronto hinting at a double album.

One of the billboards showcased in Yonge-Dundas Square features an owl flying down on a scorpion while the one below it says, “Changing from boy to a man.” But the ones really grasping folks’ attention have some cryptic messages to them. One billboard reads, “Don’t hit me when you hear this.” And the two hinting at a double album read, “A Side B Side” and “Is there more.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake produced a lengthy project; More Life clocked in at 81 minutes across 22 songs and VIEWS‘ 20 songs totaled 81 minutes.

