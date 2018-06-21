CLOSE
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New Brand Ambassador — Sorry

Scamming is the oldest fraud in history. Some people do it for the money, and some folks just do it for the thrill.

 

Unfortunately, people on the other end of the swindle don’t find it as humorous. The ones that fall for the scams are usually the ones who have a great desire for something — like a job at NIKE.

There’s a fake flyer going around on social media recently, promising sneaker lovers the opportunity to become NIKE Ambassadors and receive free gear. The conning posts asks users with more than 250 followers to repost the advertisement to their IG story, follow the @nike_recruitss page and mention the handle (which sounds hella fake, btw) in their post. But who would fall for that.

But NIKE, being the brolic brand that it is, shut ish down immediately.

Stay woke, friends. 

