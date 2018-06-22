101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Triiibe, EP.2

Cincy
| 06.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

WARNING VIDEO MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LYRICS

Check out the latest freestyle’s brought to you by DJ J.Dough & College Beats. They teamed up to bring in the hottest MC’s in the city to show off their talents and lyrical skills. Check out this week’s episode featuring one of the hottest underground group’s in the city Triiibe!

Get Exclusives and Contest in Your Inbox: 

The Latest:

DJ JDough , Freestyle Friday , triiibe

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close