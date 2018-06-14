CLOSE
News
Home > News

Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other

The team was worried that the young teammates’ friendly fire could jeopardize its bright future.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

According to ESPN, the Lakers want young stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social media sparring:

Though Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars, sources told ESPN.

The back-and-forth ribbing went on throughout their rookie season, escalating from tweets and Instagram posts to Kuzma’s recent Bleacher Report “Player Hater of the Year” Award video making jokes at Ball’s expense and Ball’s response with the track titled “Kylie Kuzma” released on Monday.

The track included a lyric about Kuzma’s lack of a relationship with his biological father. […] Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.

Hit the next page for Kuzma’s greatest social media roasts, plus Lonzo’s recent diss track.

Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Is Camille Cosby Preparing To Divorce Bill Cosby?
 1 day ago
06.13.18
NeNe Leakes Husband Greg Diagnosed With Cancer
 1 day ago
06.13.18
Beyonce Wore A $10,000 Gown To Renew Her…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Blac Chyna Speaks On Her Rumored Pregnancy
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close