“TICKLE ME TUESDAY” – COMEDIAN DESI BANKS

PRIOR TO THE 2018 NBA FINALS, COMEDIAN DESI BANKS STOPPED BY URBAN ONE CLEVELAND. DURING THIS INTERVIEW HE DISCUSSES HIS INTEREST, HOW HE GOT HIS START, AND SPORTS.

Desi Terrell Banks Jr, Actor/Entertainer was born May 9, 1993 in Atlanta Ga to mother Ulrica Monique Murray. Desi Terrell Banks, Jr. has been writing, performing, and producing comedy for over four years. Desi Banks was able to build his brand and display his comedy through social media. He has built his fan base up to nearly 1Million Followers from Instagram, twitter and Facebook. Desi Banks was able to pursue his Acting career 100% once he graduated from Georgia State University with his Bachelors Degree in sociology. He then Started taking acting classes with Dwayne Boyd and after started auditioning for films. Desi was able to book his first short film “Flexin”, which he was the lead for. After Booking his first role, Desi continued to audition and book more films and from short films Desi was able to Land a Big Supporting role in a major Feature Film “Love By Chance”. Desicontinued to work hard and pursue his Acting career, while continuing his comedy on social media also now doing stand up, while staying consistent in Acting class. By doing this he was able to to learn, grow and build from comedy to various Acting Genres!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: