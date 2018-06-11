News
Are You Going? Nicki Minaj And Future Are Coming Together For A NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Sometimes the unexpected duos end up being the best

Future and Nicki Minaj NickiHndrxx tour

Nicki Minaj and Future just announced that they’re going on tour together–and though this might be an unexpected announcement, it’s most definitely a welcomed one.

Onika announced the upcoming dates on her Instagram page, posting the official poster that reveals tour dates in North American cities including Washington DC, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Following the 28 dates throughout the United States, the duo is also embarking on a European tour, that will have Future and Nikki in places like Munich, Glasgow, and Geneva all the way through March of 2019.

If you’re looking to make your way to one of the dates on this unexpected tour, presale starts tomorrow at 10am, while public on sale is this Friday, 6/15. See you there!

