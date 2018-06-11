WTF!: Crazy Woman Arrested After A Video Of Children Traveling In Pet Kennels Goes Viral

Now this just doesn’t make any sense. This Memphis woman really was caught on video letting kids out of the trunk in cages.

It didn’t take long for Memphis police to get involved. According to @Fox13Memphis, a woman by the name of #LeimomeCheeks was spotted earlier today and is now reportedly behind bars! She is being charged with two counts of child endangerment.

A good samaritan tipped off police after they saw the video. Police are saying the children reportedly involved were age 7 and 8. The children have since spoken to police and are now in a safe area.

