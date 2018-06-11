Phaedra Parks has made it clear in the past that she wasn’t a fan of her sons going to see their father in prison. Now reports are saying that not much has changed and Apollo Nida rarely sees his kids and Phaedra hasn’t been in two years.

Via Radar Online:

“Phaedra has not gone to see Apollo in like two years,” a source told . “The kids rarely see Apollo – it is just too hard on them.”

When Parks, 44, brought their sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, for a visit they “cried for three days.”

“Phaedra does not want to put them through that,” the insider said. “Apollo calls Phaedra every day or every other day to speak to the boys. It is 100 percent all about the kids at this point. If the boys have seen their father, it was not with Phaedra.”

Nida is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility for fraud. His release date is August 29, 2020.

So our question is do you think that it’s right to keep your children away from their incarcerated parent or is it better to stay away from that environment?

Comment below and let us know!

Phaedra Parks Doesn’t Take Her Sons To See Apollo Nida In Prison…Should Kids See Parents In Jail? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: