Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With Broken Hand

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers star LeBron James played the last three games of the NBA Finals with a significant and “self-inflicted” right hand injury that he suffered following the team’s Game 1 overtime loss.

Sources told ESPN that the injury was the result of James’ punching a whiteboard in the locker room after that game. James was frustrated by the overturned offensive foul on the Golden State Warriors‘ Kevin Durantwith less than a minute remaining in regulation, which was changed to a blocking foul on James following a replay review by the official, and not JR Smith‘s lack of recognition in the final seconds, sources said.

