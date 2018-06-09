Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With Broken Hand

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With Broken Hand

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

Source: Jack Arent / Getty

Via | ESPN

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers star LeBron James played the last three games of the NBA Finals with a significant and “self-inflicted” right hand injury that he suffered following the team’s Game 1 overtime loss.

Sources told ESPN that the injury was the result of James’ punching a whiteboard in the locker room after that game. James was frustrated by the overturned offensive foul on the Golden State Warriors‘ Kevin Durantwith less than a minute remaining in regulation, which was changed to a blocking foul on James following a replay review by the official, and not JR Smith‘s lack of recognition in the final seconds, sources said.

READ MORE

 

Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With Broken Hand was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nude Beyoncé Photos Released
 24 hours ago
06.10.18
Wendy Williams Accused Of Photoshopping Her Size 11…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
15 items
Star Transformation: Trina
 2 days ago
06.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close