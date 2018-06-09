2018 Ghetto Statistics [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and is delivering another round of ghetto statistics. He talked about women that are most likely to get pregnant this summer. Special K named Tiffany, Shante, Tracey and Michelle will more than likely have this happen based upon statistics.

Rickey Smiley couldn’t stop laughing when Special K began to list the names of women who will more than likely cheat on taxes.

He said Shonda, LaTanya and Lauren will definitely cheat on their taxes. Special K also gave a list of people that wear too much eye shadow. He also said that 23% of men still Capri Sun box drinks when no one is home.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Mornings Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

