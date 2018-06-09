The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2018 Ghetto Statistics [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Special K is back and is delivering another round of ghetto statistics. He talked about women that are most likely to get pregnant this summer. Special K named Tiffany, Shante, Tracey and Michelle will more than likely have this happen based upon statistics.

Rickey Smiley couldn’t stop laughing when Special K began to list the names of women who will more than likely cheat on taxes.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE]

He said Shonda, LaTanya and Lauren will definitely cheat on their taxes. Special K also gave a list of people that wear too much eye shadow. He also said that 23% of men still Capri Sun box drinks when no one is home.

RELATED: Special K On Why The Line At Ghetto McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is Long [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Mornings Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Reveals Little-Known African Origins Of Ghetto Names [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

2018 Ghetto Statistics [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nude Beyoncé Photos Released
 24 hours ago
06.10.18
Wendy Williams Accused Of Photoshopping Her Size 11…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With…
 1 day ago
06.10.18
15 items
Star Transformation: Trina
 2 days ago
06.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close