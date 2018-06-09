Special K is back and is delivering another round of ghetto statistics. He talked about women that are most likely to get pregnant this summer. Special K named Tiffany, Shante, Tracey and Michelle will more than likely have this happen based upon statistics.
Rickey Smiley couldn’t stop laughing when Special K began to list the names of women who will more than likely cheat on taxes.
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE]
He said Shonda, LaTanya and Lauren will definitely cheat on their taxes. Special K also gave a list of people that wear too much eye shadow. He also said that 23% of men still Capri Sun box drinks when no one is home.
RELATED: Special K On Why The Line At Ghetto McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is Long [VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Mornings Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Special K Reveals Little-Known African Origins Of Ghetto Names [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
- Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
- Nude Beyoncé Photos Released
- 50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’: From Diddy To Granny No One Is Safe
- Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We Think Solange’s IKEA Line Will Be Serving
- This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You Shouldn’t Bully The Little Guy
- Wendy Williams Accused Of Photoshopping Her Size 11 Feet To Look Smaller
- Report: LeBron Played Most of NBA Finals With Broken Hand
- 2018 Ghetto Statistics [EXCLUSIVE]
- Love Is Love: Dej Loaf Paid For All The Marriage Licenses Of Gay Couples In New York City
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Rita Brent, Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22
2. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22
4. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22
8. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22
9. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22
12. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22
13. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay DavisSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22
15. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22
17. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & WhiteSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry WayneSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Special KSource:RSMS 20 of 22
21. Special KSource:RSMS 21 of 22
22. Special K22 of 22
2018 Ghetto Statistics [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com