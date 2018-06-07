So Sad: Kindergarten Song On School Lockdowns Goes Viral

One kindergarten class sadly demonstrates where we’re at when it comes to education and safety…which is basically not very far.

Georgy Cohen was touring a kindergarten class in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday for her 5-year-old daughter when she came across a disturbing song posted in the class.

Right along with signs about washing your hands properly and the alphabet, Cohen saw a sign giving directions on how to lockdown if a school threat should happen. To the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” it read:

Lockdown, lockdown, Lock the door

Shut the lights off, Say no more

Go behind the desk and hide

Wait until it’s safe inside

Lockdown, Lockdown it’s all done

Now it’s time to have some fun!

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

Cohen’s Twitter post of the song has since been shared over 16,000 times with many people being shocked that such directions are in classrooms.

“It’s jarring,” Cohen told The Boston Globe. “When I was in kindergarten, we had fire drills. It was different — we didn’t have these same types of threats.”

According to CNN, there have been 23 school shootings in 2018 alone, so it makes sense that teachers have to think in a whole new way.

Cohen said she wasn’t completely outraged by the sign. She understood we’re in desperate times and classroom safety is a must. “These are the things they unfortunately have to do,” Cohen said. “Part of their job is to educate and keep my kids safe and I feel confident they are going to do both of those things to the best of their ability.”

Cohen refused to name the school in which she saw the sign and Somerville Public School officials have yet to comment on whether such signs are mandatory.

However, for people in the social media world who are outraged by the song, Cohen has a message:

“To be shocked by it is important. To see that absurdity and horror and have that sick feeling in your stomach is important. Stay outraged. And if it gets somebody to do something — to give money to an organization or to call their representatives . . . then great, I think that that’s important.”

She also gave suggestions of orgs you can support below:

So I don’t have a SoundCloud but I, like most of you, have congressional representatives I can call to advocate for gun reform https://t.co/ivEa1qdnl2 Or we can support orgs like @Everytown and @SandyHook — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 7, 2018

