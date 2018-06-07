9 O'Clock News
Meek Mill To Perform At BET Awards

Milano Fashion Show

Meek Mill will perform at this year’s BET Awards. This will be Meek’s first time performing on a national stage since his release in April.

Meek said, “I wouldn’t be here without all my amazing fans who have supported me more than ever these last few months, so this year’s BET Experience concert at Staples Center is going to be extra special.”

In addition to Meek Mill, other artists performing are Nicki Minaj, Migos, and Janelle Monae. The show airs June 24, 8 pm EST.

Photos
