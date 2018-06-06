Kid Cudi took to social media to post the artwork for his upcoming album with Kanye West titled, “Kids See Ghosts.”

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

Takashi Murakami did the artwork for the forthcoming set to be released this Friday, June 8th. Murakami also did the cover for Kanye’s ‘Graduation.’ There will be a listening party for the project in Los Angeles sometime before then.

Kid Cudi Drops Art Work For New Album With Kanye West was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: