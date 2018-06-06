9 O'Clock News
Kid Cudi Drops Art Work For New Album With Kanye West

Kid Cudi took to social media to post the artwork for his upcoming album with Kanye West titled, “Kids See Ghosts.”

Takashi Murakami did the artwork for the forthcoming set to be released this Friday, June 8th. Murakami also did the cover for Kanye’s ‘Graduation.’ There will be a listening party for the project in Los Angeles sometime before then.

