It’s sad that we live in a time where this is even necessary but this Pennsylvania school isn’t taking any chances with their students.

According to the New York Post, all the students were given bulletproof, military-style shields for their backpacks as a present.

The products are called SafeShield and are made by Unequal Technologies, a sports gear and protective gear company. They have a 10-by-12-inch panel and 20-ounce plate.

“Handguns are useless against a product like this. Shotguns are useless against a product like this,” said Rob Vito, the company’s president. “They’ll stop the most powerful handguns in the world — .44 Magnums, .357 Sigs.” However, the product reportedly does not protect against semi-automatic rifles.

“I never thought I’d need this,” one student said according to Fox 29.

Middle School Students Gifted Bulletproof Shields At Graduation was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

