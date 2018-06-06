The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West had his album release party on a ranch in Wyoming. Headkrack spoke about how rappers are now banned from having events at the ranches in town. The woman that owns the ranch complained that it was a confusing event, had noise complaints and more.

Headkrack believes that since rappers aren’t welcomed there they can go to Idaho next time. He also spoke about the One Music Fest in Atlanta and how there are amazing performers touching the stage. Cardi B, Common, Miguel, Nas and more will perform.

RELATED: Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A “Free Thinker”

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Exposes Her Breasts In NSFW Instagram…
 5 hours ago
06.07.18
Drake Spotted In Public For First Time Since…
 5 hours ago
06.07.18
17 items
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The…
 6 hours ago
06.07.18
Beyonce And Jay Z Share New Pics of…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close