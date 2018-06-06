What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West had his album release party on a ranch in Wyoming. Headkrack spoke about how rappers are now banned from having events at the ranches in town. The woman that owns the ranch complained that it was a confusing event, had noise complaints and more.

Headkrack believes that since rappers aren’t welcomed there they can go to Idaho next time. He also spoke about the One Music Fest in Atlanta and how there are amazing performers touching the stage. Cardi B, Common, Miguel, Nas and more will perform.

