Someone Challenges J. Cole’s Good Deeds By Vandalizing His Childhood Home

Someone isn’t feeling J. Cole in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Cole’s childhood home was vandalized in NC this past weekend with someone writing, “J. Cole…Do you even care about the ville” in graffiti.

Twitter user @_callmeloso took a picture and uploaded it with the caption “do you bro?”

Cole talked in length about his childhood on his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. His childhood home is even featured on the album cover. Cole repurchased the home several years ago and during an episode of The Combat Jack Show in 2015, Cole said, “My goal is to have that be a haven for a family.”

He continued, “Every two years, a new family will move in. Hopefully by the time they leave, they’ll be in a much better position than they were when they came.”

This definitely puts the graffiti culprit up for question on how much they really know about the Carolina spitter. In 2011, Cole established The Dreamville Foundation as a non-profit created to “bridge the gap between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth of Fayetteville, NC,” according to the website. Along with the single mothers housing, Cole is also set to launch the first annual Dreamville festival in his home state on September 15. So it seems Cole is doing something for the ville…unless there’s some hometown opinions that differ. This also begs the question how much an artist is supposed to do when it comes to giving back to his community. Is this a case of a community member not getting all that they want? whoever did this probably wanted a hand out from cole — Trinny (@trinhtko) June 3, 2018 Or is there more to be done that Cole just can’t get to as one man? This man lets single mothers live in this house for little to no money and y’all want to vandalize it because he got somewhere in his life. — aurees (@DreamvilleOil) June 3, 2018 That shit say does he care about the vill? Hell he don’t have to lol. — JohnnyBoy (@_MiisterJ) June 5, 2018 By the end of it all, it seems the graffiti was eventually taken down. update: it’s been removed 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/s9Y5A7Get9 — Los. (@_callmeloso) June 3, 2018 Cole has yet to respond to the incident. We’ll keep you posted if any major updates should surface.

