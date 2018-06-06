News
Watch Issa Rae Roast Kanye At CFDA Awards: “That Joke Was My Choice, Like Slavery”

We finally have footage of the jokes that have had social media cackling.

Even with Kim Kardashian West in the audience, Issa Rae didn’t hold back this hilarious jab at Kanye West‘s recent comments on politics and race.

“Left to my own devices, I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is Black: When it’s convenient,” said Issa, to the audience shock and amusement. “You guys, that joke was my choice, like slavery,” she added, squeezing a few more laughs out of the uptight room.

Watch the Insecure star deliver the zinger below.

