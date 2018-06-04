News
Home > News

Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams 200%

The up-and-coming MC didn’t need Yeezus’ help to hack the game, but it doesn’t hurt.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Afrobeats star Burna Boy thanked Kanye West via social media for accidentally boosting his streams with his simply titled ye.

Burna saw his numbers of his track “Ye” shoot up after Yeezy announced the album, so he posted the video below to show his appreciation.

Fans also shared their pleasant surprise after discovering the Nigerian artist.

@IHATEHALIL wrote, “I was looking for Kanye’s new Album so I searched “ye” in Apple Music and happened across song called “Ye” by this artist named @burnaboy …. listened to the album for shits. it was FLAAAAAMES HOLY FUCK.”

@JohnXtreme added, “The only Ye we acknowledge is Burna Boy’s.”

Kanye’s “Ye” Boosted Nigerian Artist Burna Boy’s Streams 200% was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 14 hours ago
06.04.18
Reports: Drake’s ‘Son’ Looks Nothing Like Him
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Did Kanye West Just Dead Beef Between Drake…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month
 4 days ago
06.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close