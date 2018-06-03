Cincy
New Bill Would Allow Ohio Schools To Start After Labor Day

Lawmakers in Ohio are considering a bill that would allow schools to start the academic year after Labor Day.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Ohio House Education Committee recently held a second hearing on the proposal. Under the measure, schools opening before Labor Day would need to hold a public hearing before voting on the matter.

Trade groups say the bill would help students with summer jobs and families taking vacations. Proponents say the measure could potentially improve the state’s tourism economy.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Ramos says the schedule change would push high schools out of alignment with Ohio universities, which could hurt students taking college credit courses. Other critics argue the issue should be left to local school boards.

New Bill Would Allow Ohio Schools To Start After Labor Day

