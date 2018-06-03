This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding

It’s been a few weeks since the royal wedding, but Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is still reminiscing on her baby girl’s big day. And one of her favorite moments of their nuptials may not be what you expected.
According to US Weekly, next to seeing the Duchess of Sussex walk down the isle in her stunning Givenchy gown and saying her vows, her next favorite moment was meeting Queen Elizabeth II up close and personal.
“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the Queen,” a source confided to the celebrity and gossip publication.
“It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job preparing her (with) what to expect.”
In addition, the source said that Prince Harry shared with new mother-in-law “numerous stories about the queen as a grandmother and what she [means] to him.”
Apparently, Ragland met the Queen for the first time the day before the wedding in May 18 with Harry and Meghan. They all chatted over tea.
We just adore Ragland so much and are glad that the royals feel the same way!
Sadly, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the ceremony because he underwent heart surgery a few days earlier.
RELATED NEWS:
Slay Duchess! Meghan Markle Given Her Own Coat Of Arms
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
1. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle1 of 45
2. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle2 of 45
3. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle3 of 45
4. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle4 of 45
5. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle5 of 45
6. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle6 of 45
7. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle7 of 45
8. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle8 of 45
9. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle9 of 45
10. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle10 of 45
11. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle11 of 45
12. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle12 of 45
13. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle13 of 45
14. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle14 of 45
15. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle15 of 45
16. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle16 of 45
17. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle17 of 45
18. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle18 of 45
19. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle19 of 45
20. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle20 of 45
21. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle21 of 45
22. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle22 of 45
23. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle23 of 45
24. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle24 of 45
25. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle25 of 45
26. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle26 of 45
27. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle27 of 45
28. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle28 of 45
29. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle29 of 45
30. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle30 of 45
31. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS31 of 45
32. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle32 of 45
33. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle33 of 45
34. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Procession34 of 45
35. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY35 of 45
36. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING36 of 45
37. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY37 of 45
38. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle38 of 45
39. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle39 of 45
40. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY40 of 45
41. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle41 of 45
42. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY42 of 45
43. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle43 of 45
44. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle44 of 45
45. Royal Wedding Public Viewing In Berlin45 of 45
This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com