Reports: Drake’s ‘Son’ Looks Nothing Like Him

Via | HipHopDX

After Pusha T outed Drake for having a “secret son” on his potent diss track “The Story Of Adidon,” more details surrounding the alleged baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux, and her son Adonis have slowly started to emerge.

According to TMZ, Adonis doesn’t look anything like Drizzy. Sources close to Drake reportedly said the child has blonde hair and blue eyes, leading them to doubt the “Nice For What” rapper is indeed the father.

Although the Toronto superstar hasn’t taken a paternity test, he’s reportedly been sending money to Brussaux at least since the child’s birth.

Sources reportedly said Drake has been too busy traveling to take the DNA test but insist it will happen. They were told Drizzy and Brussaux must be in close proximity to perform the test.

