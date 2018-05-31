Trolling, Beefs & Witchcraft, Oh My! 9 Times Azealia Banks Was WAY Too Spicy For TV

If you look up the word controversial in the dictionary, right next to it you’ll find a beautiful, vibrant photo of Azealia Banks, her bright smile and possibly with a blunt in her hand.

AB has caught major heat over the years for trolling and saying the first thing that comes to her mind, regardless of who it’ll offend. So much so that the talented emcee’s music and acting career saw a major decline all because of her behavior.

Azealia Banks is so talented for this messy behavior pic.twitter.com/yai0sqyKfV — motiv8 (@CheyPeters124) September 27, 2017

azealia banks is so talented but she’s in her own way. i don’t even know if i’m disappointed as much as i am bored. this internet troll behavior seems to be her selling point. the kunts, too. but whatever. — miss luscious (@fatfemme) December 10, 2017

Don’t get us wrong, Ms. Banks can sing, rap, act and dance with the best of them. But her problematic, X-rated, unapologetic behavior is what keeps folks from publicly admitting they’re fans of the young queen.

Real fans give credit where credit is due — but also call it like they see it. Hence the reason we’re taking a look back at AB moments that were shocking, jaw dropping and way more intense than what regular degular consumers are use to.

Happy Birthday Ms. Banks!

