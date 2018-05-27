DONDA’s House Inc. Will Change Name After Kardashian Tweets

In an official statement from DONDA’s House Inc., the arts, education and youth development org said Kim Kardashian West’s personal attack of Rhymefest, along with her expressed desire to run the organization through the Kardashian West family, will force them to find a name to replace Kanye West late mother’s.

The statement said:

“The social media quotes from Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her of family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

The release also emphasized that the organizations focus always has been and always will be the children it serves.

The letter still welcomed the West’s “pick up the baton of service.

Read the full response below.

Here’s what one Chicago tweeter said to Kim: “Girl. Bye. Rhymefest’s & his wife put in mad work across the city to help Donda’s House. Literally saw them in Walmart on 83rd buying supplies for the youth music program. Where have you been at the last 5 years? I’ll be quiet lol.”

Girl. Bye. Rhymefest’s & his wife put in mad work across the city to help Donda’s House. Literally saw them in Walmart on 83rd buying supplies for the youth music program. Where have you been at the last 5 years? I’ll be quiet lol https://t.co/wqsZgYLIwu — LaNika✌️✈️💚 (@LanikaFiasco) May 27, 2018

