Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball

Venice Beach will never be the same

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

In the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s YouTube original series What The Fit, the comedian is joined by professional baller Chris Paul and actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black for an unlikely game of basketball.

These three take it to Venice Beach, where they recruit fans straight off of the boardwalk to join their basketball teams. You’ll have to watch in order to find out who came home victorious, but the person who scores the game-winning shot probably isn’t who you’re expecting.

