SZA Temporarily Removed From Championship Tour Due to Vocal Injury

On Tuesday night, TDE president Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith revealed on instagram that Sza has been pulled from the tour until further notice, after she sustained a vocal injury.

“I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal cords are swollen and she has to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage,” he wrote. “We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates.”

