Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory

Via | ESPN

CLEVELAND — LeBron James has reached a sublime level that few athletes have ever achieved: He has normalized absolute greatness.

On Monday, James scored 44 points for the Cavaliers in a vital Eastern Conference finals victory — 111-102 over the Boston Celtics to tie the series at 2-2. It was his sixth 40-point game in the 15 he has played this postseason. He did it playing a version of big brother ball that some like to criticize him for not exploiting at every chance, scoring 13 baskets in the paint, the second most in his playoff career.

