Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory

1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Via | ESPN

CLEVELAND — LeBron James has reached a sublime level that few athletes have ever achieved: He has normalized absolute greatness.

On Monday, James scored 44 points for the Cavaliers in a vital Eastern Conference finals victory — 111-102 over the Boston Celtics to tie the series at 2-2. It was his sixth 40-point game in the 15 he has played this postseason. He did it playing a version of big brother ball that some like to criticize him for not exploiting at every chance, scoring 13 baskets in the paint, the second most in his playoff career.

READ MORE

 

Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs tie series with Game 4 victory was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pressure flips back to Celtics as LeBron, Cavs…
 4 hours ago
05.22.18
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Watch Janet Jackson Perform And Accept Icon Award…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” & “Poke It Out”…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Jay Z Convinces Meek Mill Not To Go…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 4 days ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 5 days ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 6 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 6 days ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close