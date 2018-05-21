There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who Sniffs Out Racism, And It’s Absolutely Glorious

A lot of people on Twitter are racist, and unfortunately, that’s probably not going to change any time soon. With the recent events of our latest election (read: y’alls little president) people have become extrememly BOLD with their discrimination, and Twitter has become a gold mine for people firing off their problematic statements.

But now, we have a watchdog to call out all of the racists online. This “Racism WatchDog” hilariously calls out racist tweets with a simple woof, and it’s absolutely glorious. Whether it’s something “covertly” racist or a statement that’s obvious and unapologetic in it’s discrimination, our new favorite dog is all over it.

Take a look at some of the instances where the Racism WatchDog has absolutely nailed calling these people out:

Ben Shapiro….WOOF!

If you wear your pants below your butt, don't bend the brim of your cap, and have an EBT card, 0% chance you will ever be a success in life. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 20, 2011

WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF https://t.co/RCTDetGsO5 — Racism WatchDog (@RacismDog) May 19, 2018

Charlie Kirk (with a special guest appearance from Candace Owens)? Woof!

A revolution is brewing pic.twitter.com/L5UisFJLmx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 21, 2018

Hello, Dinesh D’Souza. Also, WOOF!

“Hamilton” pretends nonwhite immigrants made America while in fact white settlers created the nation to which immigrants subsequently came — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 20, 2018

WOOF WOOF WOOF https://t.co/6vc4GP0es1 — Racism WatchDog (@RacismDog) May 20, 2018

Ahhh, an appearance from the one and only Katie Hopkins. And a couple woofs to you too, ma’am.

Woof woof woof woof woof https://t.co/u3JDuinIPf — Racism WatchDog (@RacismDog) May 20, 2018

Well, you get the idea. This WatchDog calling out a bunch of racist tweets is causing many to delete their problematic ideas–which is pretty amazing. Though a little barking probably isn’t making any of these people come to their senses, it’s putting them on blast in a super inventive, yet simple way.

Keep up the good work, dog.

