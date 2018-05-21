News
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who Sniffs Out Racism, And It’s Absolutely Glorious

Someone needs to call them out, who better than a dog?

Smiling Red Pit Bull Terrier

Source: Hillary Kladke / Getty

A lot of people on Twitter are racist, and unfortunately, that’s probably not going to change any time soon. With the recent events of our latest election (read: y’alls little president) people have become extrememly BOLD with their discrimination, and Twitter has become a gold mine for people firing off their problematic statements.

But now, we have a watchdog to call out all of the racists online. This “Racism WatchDog” hilariously calls out racist tweets with a simple woof, and it’s absolutely glorious. Whether it’s something “covertly” racist or a statement that’s obvious and unapologetic in it’s discrimination, our new favorite dog is all over it.

Take a look at some of the instances where the Racism WatchDog has absolutely nailed calling these people out:

Ben Shapiro….WOOF!

Charlie Kirk (with a special guest appearance from Candace Owens)? Woof!

Hello, Dinesh D’Souza. Also, WOOF!

Ahhh, an appearance from the one and only Katie Hopkins. And a couple woofs to you too, ma’am.

 

Well, you get the idea. This WatchDog calling out a bunch of racist tweets is causing many to delete their problematic ideas–which is pretty amazing. Though a little barking probably isn’t making any of these people come to their senses, it’s putting them on blast in a super inventive, yet simple way.

Keep up the good work, dog.

 

There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who Sniffs Out Racism, And It’s Absolutely Glorious was originally published on globalgrind.com

