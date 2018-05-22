News
King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

Floyd Mayweather Drops “Several Million” On This Diamond Ring For His Daughters Birthday

Floyd Mayweather must have been going for father of the year when he gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a flawless 30-carat diamond ring for her 18th birthday.

“The center is an 18-carat canary yellow [diamond],” said the president of Pristine Jewelers and creator of the sparkler. “It’s mounted in platinum. Each stone around is a carat and a half. There’s eight of them.”

That brings the total number of carats to 30.

 

King Of The Ring: Floyd "Money" Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

