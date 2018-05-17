Meghan Markle’s family has been making headlines a lot lately. Her father recently caught fire for staging pictures for paparazzi and is suffering from heart pain. He had surgery and will no longer be walking her down the isle.
Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Meghan’s family might crash the wedding because all of them didn’t receive invitations. He also talked about Pepa sleeping with married men. The wife of the alleged person is furious and mentioned that he is sleeping with multiple women.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Is Meghan Markle’s Family Doing Her So Dirty? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle
RELATED: The Obamas Are Going To Meghan & Harry’s Wedding, But Will The Carters Show Up Too?
The Latest:
- 6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County
- Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report
- Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play
- Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kenya Moore: Men Should NOT Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
- Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person”
- Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick
- Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To Know For Lupus Awareness Month
- Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez Before His Headlining Set At Rolling Loud
Meghan Markle’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
Meghan Markle’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
1. MEGHAN MARKLE1 of 10
2. MEGHAN MARKLE2 of 10
3. MEGHAN MARKLE3 of 10
4. MEGHAN MARKLE4 of 10
5. MEGHAN MARKLE5 of 10
6. MEGHAN MARKLE6 of 10
7. MEGHAN MARKLE7 of 10
8. MEGHAN MARKLE8 of 10
9. MEGHAN MARKLE9 of 10
10. MEGHAN MARKLE10 of 10
Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com