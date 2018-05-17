Kenya Moore: Men Should NOT Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Fans witnessed last season on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” how the ladies took issue with Kim Zolciak-Biermann leaving her husband, Kroy, on standby in the car… just waiting for her to storm out or step in on her behalf when she “needs” backup dealing with the highly opinionated women on the show.

Kenya More recently opened up about her issues with Kim and Kroy during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast.

“Listen, I was a Kim fan before she fell out with me for no reason at all and targeted me,” Moore said.

As noted by Reality Tea, the ‘RHOA’ season finale culminated with some Kim Zolciak vs. NeNe Leakes drama, but it started out with some hot mess between Kim vs. Kenya.

“I thought she was a pretty cool person, but when I heard she was coming back I thought was good for the show was good for the fans and good for all of us,” Moore explained.

“That changed when she was just so negative and nasty. I don’t think you have to do that to make a good show- intentionally be that way is what I mean. I think if you defend yourself and get into an organic situation with someone, then I’m all for that. It just seemed like as though she was coming from a place of ‘I’m going to start a fight with this one. I’m going to pick on that one. I’m gonna come after this one.’ That is where I started to rethink her coming back.”

Kenya also recalled the heated argument over John Legend tickets at the beginning of the season.

“It was a bit intimidating because I remember when she threw her phone at me and hit the table and broken glass went everywhere. All of a sudden I look up and Kroy is standing over me.”

The mom-to-be continued, “He’s a big guy. Obviously, his wife was upset. I’m like ‘Is he coming after me?’ I didn’t know and that’s not a good situation to be in as a cast member and you’re looking up at this big, football player with an angry wife. So it wasn’t fair to us. The men shouldn’t be allowed on the set in that capacity.”

Kenya declared, “You can’t show up when your wife is having a fight, jumping in the middle of it, or intimidating other cast mates that are women. It’s just not a good situation.”

Many fans find it a bit odd that Kroy has gone from being an NFL player to a glorified chauffeur for his wife.

But is he intimidating?

Kanye had this to say about it: “Going into the reunion, was there any one thing where you were like I want an apology for this?” Without hesitation, she said, adding “That’s every damn reunion. Are you serious? Have you watched me on this show? Have you seen the things that people have said about me and done to me?”

She continued: “I will never get an apology for the things that have happened to me on this show. I have been lied on since day one saying that I’ve paid people to be on this show. I have never ever paid anyone one cent to be on the show. I’ve never promised to pay anyone to be on the show. That’s a lie. Have I ever gotten an apology for that? Have I ever gotten an apology for the craziness that even Porsha [Williams] has said in the last three consecutive reunions? Have I ever gotten an apology for my hair being pulled?”

Adding,“I have never gotten an apology for anything. So, no. I don’t expect an apology for anything that transpires in this group because sometimes petty means just that. You just are petty and you can’t see beyond just being small.” She concluded, ” I don’t think there was a lot of resolution, but I think with some of the situations there may be some hope.”

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Kenya Moore: Men Should NOT Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com