Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

1 reads
Leave a comment

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens hasn’t let the idea of retiring from the sport he loves cross his mind and from the looks of his amazing shape, he has the potential to return to professional football should a team choose to pick him up. Owens made this announcement during his workout. While that may not happen any time soon, last weekend, Owens was inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 but has remained adamant that he can perform at high levels, delivering 800 – 1000 yards a season. Recently, Owens mentioned that he thought it was laughable that he wasn’t on a field playing. Earlier this week Owens called out O’Dell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant to come train with him so he can show them up to his and their fans.

However, during the ‘Hall Of Fame’ gala, Terrell Owens name was called but he was not in the building, as he left early so that he could make a flight back to Los Angeles to play in a basketball game. Guess you can say this night was not all that important to him.

Do you think Owens can make a NFL comeback?

 

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 16 hours ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 2 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 6 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close