Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens hasn’t let the idea of retiring from the sport he loves cross his mind and from the looks of his amazing shape, he has the potential to return to professional football should a team choose to pick him up. Owens made this announcement during his workout. While that may not happen any time soon, last weekend, Owens was inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 but has remained adamant that he can perform at high levels, delivering 800 – 1000 yards a season. Recently, Owens mentioned that he thought it was laughable that he wasn’t on a field playing. Earlier this week Owens called out O’Dell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant to come train with him so he can show them up to his and their fans.

However, during the ‘Hall Of Fame’ gala, Terrell Owens name was called but he was not in the building, as he left early so that he could make a flight back to Los Angeles to play in a basketball game. Guess you can say this night was not all that important to him.

Do you think Owens can make a NFL comeback?

