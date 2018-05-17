Voices: BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James Pick Out Their Favorite Songs & Lyrics From Each Other

0 reads Leave a comment
Grammy Nominated R&B singers BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James are embarking on a tour to spread the love of R&B to the masses. The Duo spoke on “The R&B Tour,” working with each other and their favorite songs and Lyrics from each other in “Voices.”
