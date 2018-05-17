The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. was recently arrested after trying to get into his gated community. The security guard on duty didn’t believe he lived there and T.I. at the time left his I.D. One woman that lived in the community even spoke up for T.I., but instead the guard called the cops.
Headkrack mentioned that a lot of people in the community have problems with the guards. Many believe that the guard must be unplugged from life to not know T.I. BET Award nominations are in and Kendrick Lamar as well as DJ Khaled are in the lead for nominations.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In
RELATED: Will T.I.’s Tony Award Nomination Hurt His Street Cred? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common?
The Latest:
- 6,000 Gallons Of Milk Spilled In Madison County
- Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report
- Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play
- Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kenya Moore: Men Should NOT Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’
- Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person”
- Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick
- Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To Know For Lupus Awareness Month
- Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez Before His Headlining Set At Rolling Loud
T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]
T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]
1. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 1 of 8
2. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 2 of 8
3. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 3 of 8
4. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 4 of 8
5. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 5 of 8
6. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 6 of 8
7. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 7 of 8
8. T.I. – Birthday Bash ATLSource:ATL Pics 8 of 8
The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com