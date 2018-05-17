The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. was recently arrested after trying to get into his gated community. The security guard on duty didn’t believe he lived there and T.I. at the time left his I.D. One woman that lived in the community even spoke up for T.I., but instead the guard called the cops.

Headkrack mentioned that a lot of people in the community have problems with the guards. Many believe that the guard must be unplugged from life to not know T.I. BET Award nominations are in and Kendrick Lamar as well as DJ Khaled are in the lead for nominations.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
