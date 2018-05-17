News
Home > News

Ladies, Beware The Dine & Dash Daters Of California

The audacity.

Written By: King Sukii

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beware ladies, there are some bad apples on the West Coast who are stooping to a whole new low. After asking you out to expensive restaurants, dine-and-dash daters are not paying for your meal and they’re certainly not paying for their own. Watch the video up top to see how one suspected dine-and-dash dater Paul Gonzalez in L.A. preys on his victims. Then hit the flip for another dine-and-dash story that’s sure to get you highly upset—or, make you laugh maybe.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 15 hours ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 19 hours ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 20 hours ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 5 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close