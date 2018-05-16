News
This Breakdancing Burglar Will Break Into Your Establishment, Then Break Down Some Moves

Like line dancing...but more illegal.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 9 hours ago
Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

One burglar was waaay too happy when he broke into a California office building last week.

So much that he had to show off his wavy popping moves for the security cameras. Check it out below!

 

Werk.

The guy was later identified as David Seale, according to The Fresno Bee

He was arrested after police found a stolen laptop on him and several keys that unlocked the office building.

After reviewing three days worth of video footage, investigators learned that Seale broke into the building multiple times over the weekend with copied keys. He was booked at a Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, providing false information and commercial burglary.

Despite his illegal actions, it seems like David made sure he left his mark on the world.

Who knows, later down the line the breakdancing bandit could strike again…hopefully in a more constructive environment.

 

