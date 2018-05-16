News
Home > News

How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

Amedeo Modigliani’s 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ sold for the highest amount in Sotheby’s auction history.

Written By: Staff Writer

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Beautiful young Asian woman laydown. Nude

Source: Philippe Regard / Getty

Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?

This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.

The nude portrait, showing a woman’s bare backside (below) is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.

https://twitter.com/sothebys/status/99617573230389248

Thoughts?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 6 hours ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 5 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now