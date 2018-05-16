How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

0 reads Leave a comment
Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?
This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.
The nude portrait, showing a woman’s bare backside (below) is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.
https://twitter.com/sothebys/status/99617573230389248
Thoughts?
