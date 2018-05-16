Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His Phone?

With all the controversial following Kanye West’s recent social media rants maybe he couldn’t deal with the backlash?

The 40 year old rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has gotten rid of his phone to focus on music. Yeah, Ye has missed this year’s Met Gala with wife Kim Kardashian but he still has been garnering much attention over his recent social media rants. Along with the infamous rants, Kanye announced that he’s working on a total of 5 albums including Nas, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, and of course his own project!

I think Kanye could use a much needed break from that cellular device! Let’s get back to the music Ye!