Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His Phone?

Written By: Tatum

Posted 2 hours ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

With all the controversial following Kanye West’s recent social media rants maybe he couldn’t deal with the backlash?

The 40 year old rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has gotten rid of his phone to focus on music. Yeah, Ye has missed this year’s Met Gala with wife Kim Kardashian but he still has been garnering much attention over his recent social media rants. Along with the infamous rants, Kanye announced that he’s working on a total of 5 albums including Nas, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi, and of course his own project!

I think Kanye could use a much needed break from that cellular device! Let’s get back to the music Ye!

 

Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions

The Celebrities Who Unfollowed Kanye West On Twitter

The Celebrities Who Unfollowed Kanye West On Twitter

The Celebrities Who Unfollowed Kanye West On Twitter

Sometimes, your friends just trip a little too hard. Kanye West, depending on who you ask, had one of those days on Twitter on April 25 to the point where a lot of his celebrity friends (and family members even) said that they'd had enough and unfollowed him. At one point, Kanye had reportedly lost nearly 10 million followers on the network in a weird glitch. He's back to 27 million now but there's a few people who are no longer on for the ride. Peep the gallery of celebs who said, "that's enough Mr. West, please no more today!"

 

 

