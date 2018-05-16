Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

Not only is Queen Latifah well versed in music, TV & film, the Set It Off actress can now add an honorary doctorates degree from Rutgers University to her career accomplishments.

The Newark, New Jersey native was presented with the degree at the commencement ceremony at Rutgers University which is located in her hometown.

“I’m a Jersey girl born and bred. So when it comes to homecomings, I’ll take the words of Garden State’s own Bon Jovi who wrote: Who said you can’t come home? That’s the only place where they call me one of their own.” she speaks during the ceremony. Latifiah goes on to add, “This place has shaped me. Long before Living Single and Set It Off and Chicago, it’s lessons I learned right here at home that made me the person I am.”

Congrats, Queen!

