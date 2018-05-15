Now You Can Take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Beach!

(WTOL) – If you haven’t purchased a new bathing suit for the summer season yet, this one will be sure to have all eyes on you.

Online printing service Bags of Love is offering bathing suits with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on them, according to the Huffington Post.

That’s right, huge faces of the couple can grace your body, just in time for the royal wedding.

If you’re more of a Kate Middleton fan, don’t worry: you can also get a bathing suit featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Queen herself.

If this is something you have to have, you can snag the royal swimwear on the Bags of Love website for $51.

Someone Made Harry and Meghan Swimsuits, So That's a Thing https://t.co/lxzLMXN4be pic.twitter.com/SLGiVnAqPt — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 14, 2018

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Yui Mok – PA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Dominic Lipinski and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Teen Vogue