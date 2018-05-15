Music & Entertainment
Belly Ft. Nav – “Maintain” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Belly taps his label mate Nav to assist in the Maintain song and visual. This is Belly’s second single off  upcoming project “Midnight  Zone.” It’s one thing to earn and gain respect and riches but to maintain it is truly a whole different scenario. Watch Belly and Nav ride around showing their luxurious and flashy lifestyle and put focus on the movements that they maintain below. You will be able to find Belly’s “Maintain” track featuring Nav on his Midnight Zone project slated to drop later this year.

 

 

