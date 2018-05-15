Belly Ft. Nav – “Maintain” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

1 reads Leave a comment
Belly taps his label mate Nav to assist in the Maintain song and visual. This is Belly’s second single off upcoming project “Midnight Zone.” It’s one thing to earn and gain respect and riches but to maintain it is truly a whole different scenario. Watch Belly and Nav ride around showing their luxurious and flashy lifestyle and put focus on the movements that they maintain below. You will be able to find Belly’s “Maintain” track featuring Nav on his Midnight Zone project slated to drop later this year.
Then & Now: The Transformation Of Ray Lewis [PHOTOS]
13 photos Launch gallery
Then & Now: The Transformation Of Ray Lewis [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13.Source:Getty 13 of 13
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/sharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat -SharifDKingShow
comments – add yours