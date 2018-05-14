Chance The Rapper Says Beyoncé Is A Better Performer Than Michael Jackson

<blockquote class=”twitter-video” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>“Beyoncé’s [Coachella] performance was better than any performance Michael Jackson ever did.”<br><br>–Chance the Rapper praises Beyoncé during his commencement speech at Dillard University <a href=”https://t.co/l2CGIlKSKI”>pic.twitter.com/l2CGIlKSKI</a></p>— Rap-Up (@RapUp) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RapUp/status/995410942505639936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 12, 2018</a></blockquote>

Chance The Rapper was the commencement speaker at Dillard University in New Orleans over the weekend.

In the middle of his speech, he made one statement that has social media in an uproar.

“In that instance, I realized something,” says Chance during the commencement speech. “I realized that all of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us. We have a responsibility to be not as good as them, or to live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary.”

“We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models,” says Chance. “Beyoncé’s performance was better than any performance Michael Jackson ever did. That woman, better than Mike. Black woman, better than Mike… I said it.”

