“Lituation” How to Shut Prom Down (Example)

It’s Prom Season so the lituation’s for one of the biggest events of most high school careers is in motion.

So I was on IG Yesterday and came across A Cleveland Teen going to Prom and I had to repost it.

He Pulled up super fresh to prom in a red Drop top Slingshot Banging Roota Bang.

Let this Cleveland Kid be the example on how to shut prom down, he had camera’s shooting and seems like he turned up his whole class.

I am sure it was well deserved gift for him taking care of his business and I wanted to take the time and salute him for that and for shutting down prom.

I am wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

He has my vote for 2018 most lit Prom lituation, and he’s from Cleveland.

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: