Photo by

9 O'Clock News
“Lituation” How to Shut Prom Down (Example)

Written By: Deuce

Posted May 12, 2018
z1079 white out #z1079whiteout backstage 2017

Source: @chrisgoody23 / Chris Goody

It’s Prom Season so the lituation’s for one of the biggest events of most high school careers is in motion.

So I was on IG Yesterday and came across A Cleveland Teen going to Prom and I had to repost it.

He Pulled up super fresh to prom in a red Drop top Slingshot Banging Roota Bang.

Let this Cleveland Kid be the example on how to shut prom down, he had camera’s shooting and seems like he turned up his whole class.

I am sure it was well deserved gift for him taking care of his business and I wanted to take the time and salute him for that and for shutting down prom.

I am wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

He has my vote for 2018 most lit Prom lituation, and he’s from Cleveland.

