TEE GRIZZLEY (Activated) ALBUM REVIEWS (TAKE POLL)

Written By: Deuce

Posted May 12, 2018
Tee Grizzley’s Debut Album Activated Album Reviews

Honestly I think Activated which dropped this Friday was a pretty dope album,

critics say Activated is a B Grade, I guess it depends who you talking to, his fans love it, if you love that street motivation hip hop/trap

that Jeezy, Meek Mill Gucci etc have made careers on, you may give it a A, for me I love that type of music but I agree with the critics.

I listened to the album in the gym yesterday and I agree with the critics and I give it an B

Which is not a bad grade, Dope album however its still room for my dawg Tee Grizzley to Grow.

Let me know what you think. Take the poll 

