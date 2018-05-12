Metta World Peace Thinks Drake Should Be Toronto Raptors Head Coach

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Metta World Peace vouches for Drake, in all seriousness.
The interviewer informed Metta that Casey had just been awarded a “Coach of the Year” by his peers despite being fired. Metta’s reaction was unaffected, don’t he’d been through the ringer himself, and is currently jumpstarting his second (or maybe 3rd) career as a coach. Who he picked to succeed Casey in Toronto feels like butt end of a joke, but hear him out, he has a point.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours