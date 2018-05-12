Metta World Peace Thinks Drake Should Be Toronto Raptors Head Coach

Metta World Peace Thinks Drake Should Be Toronto Raptors Head Coach

Written By: Matty Willz

Posted May 12, 2018
Lamar Odom & Metta World Peace

Via | HotNewHipHop

Metta World Peace vouches for Drake, in all seriousness.

“The only thing that matters is that he cashed the cheque,” were Metta World Peace‘s words of advice for outgoing Raptors coach Dwane Casey. TMZ caught up with the current G League coach and former NBA baller to ask him for his thoughts on Casey’s incumbency. Metta took the high road by commenting that 7 years is gratuitous run for anyone in the business.

The interviewer informed Metta that Casey had just been awarded a “Coach of the Year” by his peers despite being fired. Metta’s reaction was unaffected, don’t he’d been through the ringer himself, and is currently jumpstarting his second (or maybe 3rd) career as a coach. Who he picked to succeed Casey in Toronto feels like butt end of a joke, but hear him out, he has a point.

