Rihanna's Stalker Admits He Trespassed To Have Sex With Her

Rihanna’s Stalker Admits He Trespassed To Have Sex With Her

Written By: Matty Willz

Posted May 12, 2018
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – A man who broke into Rihanna’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday (May 9) was reportedly tased and arrested on Thursday (May 10).

According to TMZ, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon told police he was there to have sex with the Barbadian superstar but didn’t plan to use force to get his way.

Police reportedly said Leon found a way to disarm the security system, unpacked his bags, charged his phone and waited at least an entire day for RiRi to return to the residence.

