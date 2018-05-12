Rihanna’s Stalker Admits He Trespassed To Have Sex With Her

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – A man who broke into Rihanna’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday (May 9) was reportedly tased and arrested on Thursday (May 10).

According to TMZ, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon told police he was there to have sex with the Barbadian superstar but didn’t plan to use force to get his way.

Police reportedly said Leon found a way to disarm the security system, unpacked his bags, charged his phone and waited at least an entire day for RiRi to return to the residence.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: