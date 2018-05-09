Drake Unfollows Rihanna on Instagram Because He’s Petty LOL

Less than a week after Rihanna’s Vogue interview dropped in which she stated that she and Drake were no longer friends and admitted that she found his 2016 MTV Music Awards speech in which he professed his love for her “uncomfortable,” Drake has decided to pull the plug on their social media connection (well that took long enough).

That’s right. Drake has unfollowed the Good Girl Gone Bad artist on Instagram in what’s become the 2018 way to show someone you don’t fux with them no mo’. Pop Crave were the first ones to notice that Champagne Papi was no longer interested in what Bad Girl Riri was up to and posted their findings on Twitter.

Update: Drake has unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/GxQECO5XnQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2018

Right after LeBron eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the playoffs, too. Drake must’ve really been in a dark place.

To make matters even more dire for fans of the once power couple, Rihanna isn’t following Drizzy either but no one knows for sure who unfollowed who first. 2018 relationships are digitally complicated like that.

Though the move is sort of surprising it shouldn’t be unexpected as history has shown that most men don’t take public rejection too well and pettiness comes with that territory.

Rihanna for her part has been in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. A man who Rihanna told Vogue was “worth” her personal time and who’s net worth happens to be $1.5 billion. Drake can sing “you can do better” all he wants but we’re not exactly sure it’s applicable to this situation. Just sayin’.

Maybe Drizzy will drop a new Rihanna inspired track and his upcoming album Scorpion just to sting Riri for putting him on blast the way she did.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: