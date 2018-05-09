Marlo Hampton Reportedly Set to Star in Kandi Burruss-Produced Reality Show



Marlo Hampton Reportedly Set to Star in Kandi Burruss-Produced Reality Show

Posted 18 hours ago
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” troublemaker Marlo Hampton may not have a peach, but it looks like she’s about to get something better – a reality show all her own.

According to an exclusive report from theJasmineBrand, RHOA star Kandi Burruss is producing a series for WeTV titled “Hotlanta.” According to the blog, the show will “allegedly focus on cast members in Atlanta with story lines similar to Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Details are being kept under wraps, but a source said that Marlo will star on the new show.

“She’ll likely leave Housewives, especially since she’s never been an official cast member. Marlo will really get to shine,” the source said.

Kandi, meanwhile, will not appear on “Hotlanta” in any form or fashion, instead remaining behind the scenes as an executive producer, according to the report.

 

