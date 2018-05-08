Music & Entertainment
Kygo, Miguel – “Remind Me to Forget” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Kygo taps Miguel for their “Remind Me To Forget” single. In the video you can catch Kygo at his piano as a Ballet dancer makes their move  around him embracing the song with every step. The video also shows Miguel slowly going through different emotions and showing the destructiveness happening during the dark themed video. The “remind Me To Forget” video  was directed by Colin Tilley. Watch Kygo & Miguel in the visual below and stay tuned for Kygo’s second album “Kids In Love”.

 

 

 

